Photo Credit: Courtesy of MDA
Magen David Adom begins the second phase of vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021.

Magen David Adom will start on Tuesday the second phase of vaccinations in all sheltered accommodations and nursing homes throughout Israel as part of the Health Ministry’s program Magen Avot Veimahot (Protector of fathers and mothers).

Magen David Adom begins the second phase of vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021. / Courtesy of MDA

In about 10 days, Israel will become the first country in the world to have comprehensively vaccinated its entire elderly population in sheltered housing and nursing homes.

Magen David Adom begins the second phase of vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021. / Courtesy of MDA
Advertisement

The second vaccine will be given to all residents and employees of senior accommodations throughout the country.

Magen David Adom begins the second phase of vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021. / Courtesy of MDA

The Corona vaccination drive for the elderly in nursing homes and sheltered housing began about two weeks ago and the first phase of vaccinations ended last Thursday, after 150,000 residents and employees of sheltered housing and nursing homes in Israel had received the vaccine.

Magen David Adom begins the second phase of vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021. / Courtesy of MDA

MDA teams with extensive experience with the elderly population have undergone special training in preparation for the vaccinations as part of the Magen Avot Veimahot program and, as a result, were able to apply them in a speedy and highly professional manner.

Magen David Adom begins the second phase of vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021. / Courtesy of MDA

MDA Director-General Eli Bin said in a statement: “Sheltered housing residents and nursing homes—our dear parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, are all expected to return to their routine very soon, after a year under lockdown. They will be able to meet their grandchildren again. Seniors must take the second and step on the road to being vaccinated and protected.”

Magen David Adom begins the second phase of vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021. / Courtesy of MDA
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIn First of its Kind Operation, Israeli Doctors Use Micro-Knife Instead of Open-Heart Surgery
Next articleNGOs Petition US to Reveal True Number of ‘Palestinian’ Refugees
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...