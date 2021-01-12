Photo Credit: Courtesy of MDA

Magen David Adom will start on Tuesday the second phase of vaccinations in all sheltered accommodations and nursing homes throughout Israel as part of the Health Ministry’s program Magen Avot Veimahot (Protector of fathers and mothers).

In about 10 days, Israel will become the first country in the world to have comprehensively vaccinated its entire elderly population in sheltered housing and nursing homes.

Advertisement



The second vaccine will be given to all residents and employees of senior accommodations throughout the country.

The Corona vaccination drive for the elderly in nursing homes and sheltered housing began about two weeks ago and the first phase of vaccinations ended last Thursday, after 150,000 residents and employees of sheltered housing and nursing homes in Israel had received the vaccine.

MDA teams with extensive experience with the elderly population have undergone special training in preparation for the vaccinations as part of the Magen Avot Veimahot program and, as a result, were able to apply them in a speedy and highly professional manner.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin said in a statement: “Sheltered housing residents and nursing homes—our dear parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, are all expected to return to their routine very soon, after a year under lockdown. They will be able to meet their grandchildren again. Seniors must take the second and step on the road to being vaccinated and protected.”