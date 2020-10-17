Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Opposition MK and up-and-coming challenger for the Prime Minister’s seat, Naftali Bennett (Yamina), was hospitalized for the second time in a week at Tel HaShomer hospital, this time on Shabbat.

On Tuesday, Bennett was hospitalized overnight for a series of checks after suffering from pain in his neck.

Bennett returned to the hospital on Saturday after the pains returned, for further examination. Bennett’s office released a statement, “Since his service in Sayeret Matkal (IDF special forces), MK Bennett has dealt with back pain which occasionally requires treatment. The medical procedures he underwent today was a continuation of what he underwent last week.”