Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
PA Arab terrorists smuggling a rifle into a hospital in the Palestinian ciity of Tulkarem in footage released on Nov. 1, 2024.

An Israeli surveillance drone caught on film two PA Arab terrorists smuggling weapons into a hospital compound in Tulkarem in footage released by the Israel Defense Forces on Friday following an overnight counterterror operation.

The footage showed two men emerge from a car outside the hospital and pass at least one rifle to another man.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed during a counterterror operation in Tulkarem’s Nur Shams refugee camp. Two terrorists, identified as Abd al-Aziz Abu Saman and Ahmad Essam Fahmaui, were killed in a drone strike when fired on soldiers. The army said other terrorists were killed in close-quarters combat.

Soldiers also dismantled explosive devices that were planted under the refugee camp’s roads.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 5,250 wanted Palestinians, of whom over 2,050 are associated with Hamas.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

