Photo Credit: WH Photo by Tia Dufour.

President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 infection apparently could not have come at a worse time for Israel, according to a report by Amit Segal on Friday.

Trump was planning to have five more Arab countries sign peace treaties with Israel, including one that was going to be an unexpected surprise.

Segal said, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called the president getting infected by the coronavirus a “disaster.”

With Trump completely focusing on getting reelected, any new peace treaties between Israel and more Arab states will apparently have to wait until after the elections.