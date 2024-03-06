Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

Israelis are bracing for a wave of terror attacks during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin at sundown on Sunday (March 10) and continue through April 8. During Ramadan, observant Muslims fast during the daylight hours, eating and drinking only after sundown.

Ramadan is intended to be a month in which Muslims study the Quran, and engage in prayer, reflection, and community. But in Israel, Ramadan is typically a month of heightened security risks in which there are increased numbers of Islamic-driven terrorist attacks against Jews and other non-Muslims, and sometimes even Muslims if they are Israeli.

“During this period, there will be increased incitement and calls by radical Islamic elements (especially Global Jihad organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaida) to carry out attacks,” Israel’s National Security Council warned Wednesday in a travel advisory.

“The National Security Council (NSC) estimates that the terrorist organizations are expected to utilize the Swords of Iron War (Oct. 7 war) and tension surrounding the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to spur militants and supporters to attack Israeli and Western targets,” the NSC said.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old Arab terrorist living in Jerusalem stabbed a 64-year-old man who was waiting for a bus at the entrance to Neve Yaakov, a Jewish neighborhood in the northern part of the Israeli capital. The teenage terrorist fled but was caught and arrested shortly after the attack. The victim was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center with stab wounds; he was reported in stable condition.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad — both Iranian proxies — have already called for More attacks on Israelis during Ramadan, including overseas.

“Therefore, the NSC reiterates its recommendation for the Israeli public to be responsible while traveling abroad and to act in accordance with the NSC travel warnings,” the NSC urged.