Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Commando Brigade, along with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has arrested hundreds of terrorists in multiple operations in “Hamad Town” – an upscale section of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli commandos raided terrorist infrastructure in ‘Hamad Towers,’ where they arrested terrorists and seized weapons, while forces from the IDF’s 98th Division continued their operations in the neighborhood.

The 7th Brigade, in cooperation with Unit 504 and the Shin Bet, has apprehended up to 250 terrorists from the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations so far, according to the IDF.

Some of the arrested terrorists participated in the October 7th massacre, and some are terrorists from the elite Hamas Nukhba commando force. Among the terrorists who surrendered were a Hamas sniper cell commander and two Hamas squad commanders.

The terrorists are being interrogated and providing information that assists the continuation of the combat.

Soldiers of the Maglan and Egoz units of the Commando Brigade, in cooperation with Shayetet 13 arrived covertly in the area and began moving from building to building together with the Shin Bet coordinators through terrorist infrastructure in ‘Hamad Towers.’

It’s important to note that Hamad Towers are a collection of significant multi-story buildings in the area being used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

In addition, the soldiers located numerous weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, vests, RPGs, explosives, ammunition, explosive kits, and closed-circuit diving systems intended for military and terrorist use.

Combat teams of the 7th and Givati Brigades are sealing off the terrorist infrastructure in the area and continuing to operate in additional locations.