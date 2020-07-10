Photo Credit: Shira Hirshkop / TPS

The Prime Minister’s office and the Health Ministry released a joint statement declaring the following areas as restricted zones for the next seven days, starting at 1 PM today, Friday, July 10, 2020, until 8 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020:

1) Beit Shemesh – the Nachala v’Menucha and Kneh Habosem neighborhoods

2) Jerusalem – the Romema, Kiryat Sanz v’Belz and Kiryat Mattersdorf neighborhoods

3) Lod – the Ganei Ha’ir and Sakh neighborhoods

4) Ramle – the Amidar Bilu neighborhood

5) Kiryat Malachi – Achuzat Rotner and the Chabad neighborhood

The Ministerial Committee also decided to declare the Harakevet, Snir and Naveh Shalom neighborhoods in Lod as a restricted zone for an additional five days following the expiry of the previous declaration, starting today, at 1 PM, until 08 AM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Entry into, and exit from, restricted zones will be limited as will be movement and business activity within the restricted zones.

Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levy will presently sign an order limiting the activity of educational institutions from age 10 in Modi’in Ilit, Beit Shemesh and the Gimmel, Zayin and Chet neighborhoods in Ashdod.

The city of Beitar Ilit was placed in lockdown earlier in the week.

The exit from one of the Beit Shemesh neighborhoods on Friday:

תיעוד: כך נראית הכניסה לשכונת קנה בושם (חפציבה) בבית שמש לאחר הטלת הסגר@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/PBYCeDYT2n — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 10, 2020