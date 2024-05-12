Photo Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu / Twitter
Netanyahu wears Tefillin. May 12, 2024

PM Benjamin Netanyahu posted a photo of himself wearing Tefillin. This may be the first time the PM has even been publicly photographed wearing Tefillin – though you can see from the photo that he clearly knows how to put them on. He’s wearing them on his right arm, as he is a left-handed.

Along with the photo, he posted the story behind the Tefillin and the decision to publicize the mitzva.

“And let all the peoples of the earth see that the name of God is called upon you and they will fear you.” (Devarim 28:10)
**
Ruhama, the mother of Moshiko Doino, named Yakum Demo, who fell in the “Tzuk Eitan” operation, brought me his tefillin.

The tefillin that were with him all the time during the battles are the only item that survived the inferno in which Moshiko fell.

The smell of gunpowder still remains on the tefillin cover.

I promised Ruhama that I would place the tefillin for the uplifting of Moshiko’s soul and for the uplifting of the souls of all our fallen.

This is what I do today with holy fear.

May the memory of our martyrs be blessed and enshrined in our hearts forever.

That’s a very strong message.

