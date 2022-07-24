Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Airport TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Airport By Jewish Press Staff - 26 Tammuz 5782 – July 24, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-airport/2022/07/24/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-airport/2022/07/24/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The Environment Why Do Corals Glow Beneath the Sea? Government Ministers Liberman and Michaeli Agree to NIS 410 Million Upgrade to Road 90 Where Am I Where Am I: Under the Sea Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Jerusalem Independent Arab List Sponsored by Fatah Running in Jerusalem Municipality Elections On Campus / Education Israeli Education System Short Nearly 6,000 Teachers, School May Not Start on Time Latest News Stories Jerusalem Independent Arab List Sponsored by Fatah Running in Jerusalem Municipality Elections On Campus / Education Israeli Education System Short Nearly 6,000 Teachers, School May Not Start on Time Business and Economy IAI Signs $200M+ Contract to Provide Special Mission Aircraft to NATO Country Health and Medicine CRISPR Therapeutics Can Damage the Genome, Israeli Researchers Say Egypt Russia’s FM Lavrov Meets in Cairo with Egypt’s Pres. El-Sisi The Temple Mount Ben Shapiro Ascends Jerusalem’s Temple Mount News Briefs The Environment Japan’s Most Active Volcano, Sakurajima, Erupts News Briefs Terror Cell Commander to be Charged over Joseph’s Tomb Shootings, Murder of IDF Soldier Sponsored Post Join Israeli Higher Education Institutions in the Fight for a Greener Future Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Video of the Day Arab Onlookers Laugh as Youth Swims in Temple Mount Purification Fountain Left vs. Right Somebody Snitched: Special Force Fighters Were Hosted in Jordan Valley ‘Illegal’ Outpost Video of the Day Gantz ‘Happy’ He Sabotaged Israeli Sovereignty in Judea & Samaria Saudi Arabia Saudi Magazine Sings Praises of Israeli Arabs Serving in the IDF – But Only in English Something Random from the Week The Living Kiddush Hashem Parsha Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser