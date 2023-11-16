Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Senkaku Islands
A Japanese police officer in his twenties was injured Thursday during a ramming attack aimed at the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo.

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The 53-year-old driver rammed his vehicle into a temporary barrier that was being used to secure the embassy.

Police said the attacker was unemployed and a member of a right-wing group, which was not named in the statement.

Mor Eliyahu, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy, told the AFP news agency the incident was “suspected to be a targeted vehicle ramming attack and it is currently under investigation by local police.”

According to ABC News, the alleged motive is not known – nor is it certain the embassy itself was the target.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

