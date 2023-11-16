Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Senkaku Islands

A Japanese police officer in his twenties was injured Thursday during a ramming attack aimed at the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo.

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

A car crashed into a barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday. A man in his 50s was arrested on the scene, while one police officer was injured in the incident. https://t.co/GT5S6D0oUQ — The Japan Times (@japantimes) November 16, 2023

The 53-year-old driver rammed his vehicle into a temporary barrier that was being used to secure the embassy.

Police said the attacker was unemployed and a member of a right-wing group, which was not named in the statement.

Mor Eliyahu, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy, told the AFP news agency the incident was “suspected to be a targeted vehicle ramming attack and it is currently under investigation by local police.”

According to ABC News, the alleged motive is not known – nor is it certain the embassy itself was the target.