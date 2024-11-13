Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Two Israelis and one Arab were hurt Wednesday evening in a terrorist ramming attack that took place near the entrance to the Palestinian Authority town of Dayr Qadis.

The town is located slightly more than two kilometers (about 1.3 miles) north of the Jewish community of Modiin Illit.

According to Hatzalah Without Borders, all three of the victims sustained minor injuries.

The attack was carried out on Highway 446, with the terrorist aiming his vehicle at a small group of people standing in the area and then fleeing the scene.

“Many forces are surrounding the village and are now scanning the area,” the IDF said.

