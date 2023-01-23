Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Direct Polls and Channel 14 on Sunday released a survey that examined the percentage of supporters of the reform led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin among center-right voters. The results show that an unequivocal 91% majority of right-wing voters supports the reform, and 61% of the center-right voters also support the reform. Only 20% of voters at the center and 26% of Benny Gantz-Gideon Sa’ar voters support the same reform.

The survey was conducted on January 16, 2023, using a digital system combined with a panel, and surveyed 728 adults over age 18 who were a representative sample of the general population in Israel, with a statistical sampling error of +-4.4%, and a probability of 95%.

According to the survey results, 53% of respondents think the judicial system needs to be reformed to a large extent, with 11% of all respondents saying repair is needed moderately. Only 33% responded that only a minor correction was required, and 1% said they had no position on the issue.

In response to a question regarding the status of the attorney general regarding decisions not related to criminal violations, a majority of 63% of respondents said the AG’s status is as an adviser to the government, 25% said the position required a binding judicial status, and 6% had no position on the matter.

According to the survey, 83% of right-wing voters have low trust in the justice system, as do 46% of center-right voters, 15% of center voters, and 24% of Gantz-Sa’ar voters.

As to changing the composition of the committee to elect judges so that elected officials will have the majority, 85% of right-wing voters support the move as do 49% of center-right voters. Only 15% of the centrist voters support changing the system, and 24% of Gantz-Sa’ar voters.