Photo Credit: Yair Dov / Wikimedia

Several buildings in the Jewish community of Evyatar in Samaria (Shomron) were torched by Arab arson terrorists on Monday evening.

אביתר, התוצאות חולקות על מועצה אזורית שומרון: https://t.co/F4ZetDP4sU pic.twitter.com/UKA75mlmPO — אלעד הוּמינר ?? العاد هومينر (@EladHumi) July 26, 2021

The community’s residents had vacated their homes earlier this month, however, in accordance with an agreement made with Israel’s government that keeps the town intact and under the permanent supervision of the IDF as a military outpost.

Meanwhile, the government promised to carry out a survey of the land to determine its legal status.

At the time, the Kipa News outlet reported that residents were already thinking about “the next step.”

“We moved to Evyatar from the north and every moment here was lovely,” resident Hadar Bar-Chai told Kipa News. “We gained so much from every day here and it gives us the strength to return one day.”

Arab neighbors in the Palestinian Authority villages of Beita, Kablam and Yitma insist the land is theirs.