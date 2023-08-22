Photo Credit: Courtesy

Israel’s Communications Ministry announced on Tuesday the installment of a fiber-optic communications network in the ancient biblical city of Hebron.

The project is part of a ministry plan to improve cellular reception throughout Judea and Samaria, at a time when over 80% of Israeli households nationwide have access to such networks.

“Today we can say that Hebron is also joining the communications revolution,” declared Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi at a ceremony in the city with telecommunication officials.

“During these very days, when our enemy is cruelly and wickedly trying to uproot us from here, the government is working and will continue to work to strengthen our hold and deepen our roots in this place, and sometimes in order to deepen roots you also need to install fiber optic cables,” said Settlement Affairs Minister Orit Struck.

The communications ceremony in the divided city came a day after an Israeli woman was killed nearby in a Palestinian terrorist attack in the second such lethal shooting within three days.

Eighty-three percent of Israeli households nationwide now have access to fiber-optic cables, with the ministry aiming to offer such accessibility to all homes by 2027.