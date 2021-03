Photo Credit: The Ari Fuld Project

The Ari Fuld Project continues to keep Ari’s memory alive tonight with a special ceremony in the Gush Etzion Jewish community of Efrat, where Ari lived and participated in the local security team.

The Ari Fuld Project will be distributing new protective helmets to the Efrat Security Team that Ari was a member of.

Join us as we pay tribute to the Efrat security team and help keep Ari’s memory alive.