A survey of Israeli Jewish citizens found that 68 percent favor sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and 72 percent say the Israeli government should not leave Jewish communities as enclaves within a Palestinian sovereign entity.

The survey, published on Thursday by Israel National News, was conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute for the Samaria Regional Council and had 511 respondents.

The study also found that the overwhelming majority of Haredim support annexation, with 72 percent of Shas voters and 62 percent of United Torah Judaism voters supporting it.

Among Likud voters, 64 percent support extending sovereignty, while the figures for the Yamina and Yisrael Beiteinu parties were 90 percent and 62 percent, respectively. Even 14 percent of Labor-Gesher-Meretz voters support the move, according to the report.

“The survey proves what we’ve known all along,” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. “A clear majority of the Israeli public longs for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and disapproves of Israeli and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu recognition of a terror state in the heart of the country.”

“Most of the Israeli public opposes leaving communities abandoned in enclaves. I call on the prime minister to listen to the voice of the people as expressed in the poll and to apply sovereignty. This is an historic hour and historic steps must be taken. Listen to the voice of the people and the truth at this time,” he said, according to Israel National News.