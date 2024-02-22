Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav/Flash90

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Thursday evening that a decision was made to build thousands of new homes in response to the murderous terror attack this morning outside of Ma’ale Adumim.

Smotrich called it “an appropriate Zionist response.”

In the discussion that took place tonight, with the participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance and the Minister in the Ministry of Defense and the Minister for Strategic Affairs, it was decided to convene the Supreme Planning Council to approve thousands of housing units in the following communities in Judea and Samaria:

Maale Adumim about 2,350 units.

Kedar about 300 units.

Efrat 694 units.

Minister of Finance and Minister in the Ministry of Defense Bezalel Smotrich declared [translated], “Let every terrorist plotting to harm us know that any raising of a hand against the citizens of Israel will be met with a blow of death and destruction and the deepening of our eternal grip on the entire Land of Israel.”

Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne’eman said this about tonight’s government decision to fast-track the approval of thousands of new housing units in Judea and Samaria:

“We praise the decision to convene the Higher Planning Council in order to approve thousands of housing units in Ma’ale Adumim, Kedar, Gush Etzion, and Efrat, and thank the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Finance Minister, and Minister of Strategic Affairs, on a Zionist response to this morning’s terrible terrorist attack. The development of Judea and Samaria is the appropriate response to anyone who tries to harm us or undermine our rights to the land. We hope that the rest of the housing units awaiting approval will be greenlighted as soon as possible. There is no need to wait for another deadly attack. Our enemies should know that we do not cower from acts of terrorism. We must continue to develop and establish our hold on all parts of the Land of Israel.”