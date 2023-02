Photo Credit: Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90

Winter Storm Barbra reached its peak Wednesday morning in Israel with snow up north and in the Gush Etzion area, and roadblocks, mainly in the north. Rain is expected midday, and temperatures will start to rise but remain lower than usual. Snow will continue to fall on the northern peaks.

Flash90’s Maor Kinsbursky on Tuesday offered a delightful photo essay. Enjoy!