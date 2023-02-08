Photo Credit: Google Maps
Map of Beytilli and Modiin Illit

A resident of Talmon, in the Binyamin region, picked up a hitchhiker outside of Modi’in Elit on Tuesday evening, around 11 PM, according to an update by TPS. The hitchhiker asked for a ride to Neria which is near Talmon.

Along the way, as they approached the Post Office Junction, the hitchhiker threatened the driver with a knife, and demanded that he be taken to the Arab village of Baytillu, which is south of Neve Tzuf/Halamish. The terrorist then tried to set the vehicle on fire.

Advertisement


Miraculously, the driver managed to escape, only being lightly cut by the terrorist’s knife.

EMTs, military and security forces were rushed to the scene to treat the driver, for the purpose of investigating the incident, and to search for the terrorist in the nearby village.

The vehicle sustained significant damage.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleExquisite Gold Bead Discovered in City of David
Next articleSnow, Blocked Roads, Sunken Cars: Meet Winter Storm Barbra
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR