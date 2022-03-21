Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom/TPS

Twenty-three Members of Parliament from around the world gathered on Sunday in Atarot, just north of Jerusalem, and declared their support of “the sovereign right of Israel to build in its indivisible capital of Jerusalem.”

The gathering took place in the area of ​​the old airport in Atarot, where a new Jewish neighborhood is planned construction. The Planning and Construction Committee in Jerusalem approved in November a plan to build a new neighborhood in the area of the abandoned Atarot Airport, northeast of Jerusalem, which covers about 1,240 dunams. About 10,000 housing units, five commercial areas, and a hotel will be built on the site.

The participants signed a declaration in support of Israel’s right to build in its capital.

Participants included Uruguay’s Minister of Technology and MPs from Colombia, Finland, Romania, Holland, Slovakia, Sweden, Macedonia, Honduras, England, Wales, Kenya, Liberia and more.

Member of Knesset Yuli Edelstein signed for Israel.

The statement and the visit to Atarot were initiated and led by Chaim Silberstein, chairman of the “Keep Jerusalem” organization, who stated that “this is a significant opportunity for us to convey a joint message with members of parliament from the Americas, Europe and Africa who are lovers of Israel in the hope of increasing the international support for Israel and the development of Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty.”

The MPS are in Israel at the initiative of the Knesset lobby to promote relations with Christians and the Israel Allies Foundation organization headed by Josh Reinstein.

The visit’s centerpiece is a conference where public figures from the Knesset will meet to promote pro-Israel policy in Europe, the US States, South America and Africa.