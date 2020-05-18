Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

A family in the Neve Ofer neighborhood of Tel Aviv tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday. The father, mother and three of their six children have been infected with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has ordered anyone who was in contact with family members to enter quarantine, while residents of the neighborhood have been asked to stay home, if possible. There will be increased testing in the neighborhood

The ministry ran an epidemiological investigation to determine the source of their infection and if it spread further. The Tel Aviv municipality is disinfecting the public spaces of the neighborhood.

In Rechovot, two teachers at the same school were discovered to have been infected. The first tested positive on Friday, the second on Sunday morning. The staff and students who came into contact with the teachers are in quarantine.

Last week a pre-school teacher in Kfar Saba tested positive.

Israel has managed to significantly slow down the spread of the virus to only a handful of new infections a day, though there is concern there may be a second wave if people are not careful about social distancing and wearing masks.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that as long as the daily infection numbers stay below the red lines they set, the entire country will not need to go into lockdown.