Tel Aviv Tourism Campaign Says No to Winter

The Tel Aviv municipality has launched a campaign encouraging a perfect urban winter getaway of constant 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 Fahrenheit) weather for folks suffering from winter blues in Europe and the US.

The campaign uses three very cute, 15-second videos, promoting the Israeli city that never sleeps and never wears a sweater. They claim 300 rain-free days each year, which is probably true, but when it rains, your rental car may be swept away…

Like Tsfat, the city that has 30 different words for snow but not a single word for snow removal, Tel Aviv is not the best place for drainage, especially now that half of it is being dug up for the new light metro. But the videos are very cute, and I’m just turning grumpy with old age, so I’ll stop.

In the words of the accompanying press release, “Have you packed your sunglasses yet?” If not, I’m told you can get a decent pair in Tel Aviv for between 100 and 200 shekel ($30 and $60) in one of those fancy stores, or a lot less on the street.