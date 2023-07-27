Photo Credit: Courtesy of Otzma Yehudit

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday morning, the 9th of Av, ascended the Temple Mount with the message: “This is the most important place for the people of Israel, where we have to return to show our sovereignty.”

Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, ascended alongside Ben Gvir, as did hundreds of other Jews, while hundreds more are still waiting to be let in.

So far, the police reported arresting two Jews and detaining three more for questioning for violating the rules of visiting the compound.

Minister Ben Gvir also said on the Temple Mount: “On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember – we are all brothers. Right, left, religious, secular. We are all the same nation. And when a terrorist looks through the window, he does not differentiate between us and separate us. Unity is important, love of Israel is important.”

Haaretz didn’t think so and reported excitedly that “during the visit, Ben Gvir stood at the eastern corner of the mountain, where Jews usually pray while ignoring the police. In a video, some of Ben Gvir’s men, who stood by his side, are seen reading from their mobile phones.”

Those pesky Jews were probably praying! How dare they?

Haaretz’s dedication to freedom of worship in Israel is awe-inspiring.

The Temple Mount organizations issued a statement saying: “It is not a crime to pray, bow, or bring religious texts to our sacred site.”

WAFA, the PA’s official news agency, reported: “Israeli Jewish supremacist Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Thursday stormed the compounds of al-Aqsa mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, along with dozens of other extremist settlers, under heavy protection from the Israeli forces.”

Al-Quds reported that “a group of Arab men and women gathered inside Al-Aqsa, where they shouted the Takbir, in an attempt to confuse the settlers.”

The Takbir is the name for the Arabic phrase “Allāhu ʾakbar,” meaning “God is greater.” Very confusing.

In AZA, out of the national mourning of Tisha B’Av, the horn of his Messiah will grow, we will be blessed with the building of the Temple, and we will be blessed with true unity and world peace with God’s help.

Minister Wasserlauf said: “With God’s help, the national mourning of Tisha B’Av will give birth to the Messiah’s horn, and we will merit the building of the Temple, and be blessed with true unity and world peace.”

Amen.