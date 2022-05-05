Photo Credit: Netanel Malchutiah / TPS
Jews visit the Temple Mount on Israel Independence Day. May 5, 2022

For the first time in nearly two weeks, Jews have been allowed to go up to the Temple Mount on Yom Haatzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. The Temple Mount is the Jewish people’s holiest site. Police and PM Naftali Bennett closed the Temple Mount to Jews for the last 2 weeks of Ramadan due to Islamic violence.

A Jewish boy was waved an Israeli flag and was arrested. He was subsequently released.

On unusual visitor today, according to reporter Amit Segal, was MK Yom Tov Kalfon, from the Yamina party.

Unfortunately, those visits today have been marred by the Jihadists currently occupying the Temple Mount. Jewish visitors were followed, harassed and yelled by the Islamists, including with calls of “with fire and blood we’ll free Al Aqsa”.

The Jewish visitors report seeing a lot of damage on the site, with large and ancient stones newly uprooted.

Stones uprooted by the Islamists on the Temple Mount, May 5, 2022

The Jihadist also initiated violence against the police.

The Jihadists were also desecrating their own mosque.

Yesterday, Hamas threatened Israel, if Jews went up to the Temple Mount. MK Itamar Ben-Gvir taunted them today, when they failed to act on their threats.

