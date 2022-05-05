Photo Credit: Netanel Malchutiah / TPS

For the first time in nearly two weeks, Jews have been allowed to go up to the Temple Mount on Yom Haatzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. The Temple Mount is the Jewish people’s holiest site. Police and PM Naftali Bennett closed the Temple Mount to Jews for the last 2 weeks of Ramadan due to Islamic violence.

יהודים שרים את שירת התקווה ב- הר הבית pic.twitter.com/RwjVEVjRy1 — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 5, 2022

A Jewish boy was waved an Israeli flag and was arrested. He was subsequently released.

יום העצמאות בהר הבית: יהודי שהניף דגל ישראל נעצר, יהודים שרים את התקווה במקביל המשטרה פרצה למסגד בו מאות פורעים ערבים שיידו אבנים וחפצים צילום: אריאל גוגנהיים https://t.co/k6qepmqOQd pic.twitter.com/3sBfQR8Bwm — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) May 5, 2022

On unusual visitor today, according to reporter Amit Segal, was MK Yom Tov Kalfon, from the Yamina party.

Unfortunately, those visits today have been marred by the Jihadists currently occupying the Temple Mount. Jewish visitors were followed, harassed and yelled by the Islamists, including with calls of “with fire and blood we’ll free Al Aqsa”.

הר הבית קבוצה שנייה של יהודים נכנסת עכשיו, ברקע צעקות של הפורעים הערבים pic.twitter.com/nbWzIs7FL9 — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 5, 2022

The Jewish visitors report seeing a lot of damage on the site, with large and ancient stones newly uprooted.

The Jihadist also initiated violence against the police.

The Jihadists were also desecrating their own mosque.

הר הבית , תיעוד נוסף מחבלים ערבים זורקים כיסאות וחפצים על השוטרים pic.twitter.com/hNi37rTyy9 — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 5, 2022

Yesterday, Hamas threatened Israel, if Jews went up to the Temple Mount. MK Itamar Ben-Gvir taunted them today, when they failed to act on their threats.