Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

Four Members of Knesset (MK) were sent into quarantine and the Knesset’s activities were scaled back after MK Sami Abu Shehade tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the end of the epidemiological investigation conducted by Health Ministry representatives, it was decided that four MKs from the Joint List, of which Shehade is a member, will enter isolation.

The four are MKs Matanes Shahadeh, Hiba Yazbak, Aida Toma Suleiman and Ayman Odeh. Two faction directors and four guests who visited Abu Shahade’s office were also required to enter into home quarantine.

The Ministry of Health notified those who are required to enter quarantine and updated them with details of the investigation. Knesset officer Joseph Griff was also updated on the findings.

Following the exposure, most of the Knesset’s activities were postponed or canceled. The Knesset called on MKs who are not required to come to the parliament to refrain from doing so.

Israel registered a spike in the number of Corona cases over the past week with over 740 new active patients, mostly infections in the school system. Ministry of Education data shows that 330 students and teachers have been diagnosed since the school system was reopened and 111 schools were closed.

However, the Ministry of Education emphasized that the vast majority of educational institutions are operating as usual and that only 0.42% of the educational institutions were closed.

Following the rise in morbidity, Transport Minister Miri Regev announced Saturday night that it is possible that due to the need to prepare for passenger services, the train service’s reopening may be delayed from Monday to Wednesday.

In total, the number of active Corona patients in Israel stands at 2,407.