National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday told Reshet Bet Radio that according to intelligence presented to him, some people among the protesters against the government’s judicial reform are “planning the next murder.” Asked if anyone wants to assassinate Sara Netanyahu, Ben Gvir replied that “there are anarchists on the left who crossed the red line a long time ago.”

“It’s forbidden to generalize, most of them are good and clean people, but there are people among them who are planning the next murder, who say that Ben Gvir, Sara Netanyahu, and Benjamin Netanyahu should be murdered. I see the intelligence materials.”

“It’s only on the margins, and it’s good that it’s there, but there are anarchists on the left who crossed the red line a long time ago,” Ben Gvir stressed. “The demonstrators have the right to demonstrate, they are allowed to shout. But you’re making make a mistake when you hug them. We shouldn’t hug anarchists. I listen to those who cry from their heart’s blood, but not to those who shout ‘Ben Gvir is dead,’ and those who want to lynch Sarah, those who raise their hands.”

The minister also responded to the Kan 11 News report that he demanded that the police continue to demolish illegal homes in eastern Jerusalem even in the month of Ramadan.

“It’s no secret that there’s a concept among our security forces that during Ramadan we shouldn’t breathe and shouldn’t enforce the law,” Ben Gvir said. “I wish I shared these people’s place in heaven, but the idea is that quiet is slime. Let’s stop this attitude.”

He added that one should not bow down to lawbreakers because it’s Ramadan, just as police don’t slow down law enforcement on the Jewish holidays. “If I were to say that Passover is coming soon and therefore we shouldn’t enforce demolition of illegal construction in the Jewish sector – you would go crazy,” he told host Aryeh Golan.

According to Ben Gvir, “In the past, the police did not really enter eastern Jerusalem to enforce the law. I’m in favor of the carrot and stick method, allowing those who want to celebrate to do so. But we must not change our lives because of Ramadan. We should embrace the population that wants to live a quiet life.”

Regarding the city of Lod’s civilian watch unit, the Minister of National Security said that the volunteers who guard their city are welcome, since the police need reinforcements, but it would take time.

On the initiative of several European countries to condemn his death penalty for terrorists, which has been passed by the Knesset in a preliminary vote, Ben Gvir replied: “Let them go and complain to the United States, where this punishment also exists. We need to stop conducting our policies according to these countries. We are not Switzerland. Let them experience the terror we are experiencing. You have to look the members of the bereaved families in the eyes to understand how essential the death penalty for terrorists is.”