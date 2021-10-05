Photo Credit: Ziv Koren / Wikimedia
Gideon Sa'ar, March 2018

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar tabled a bill Monday to limit the tenure of an Israeli prime minister to a maximum of eight years.

However, the law would not apply retroactively: as a result, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could conceivably serve eight more years as Israel’s leader if he wins another election.

“The commitment to limit a prime minister’s tenure is part of the New Hope platform, and has also been included in the government’s guidelines,” Sa’ar said in a statement.

“Too long a rule brings with it a concentration of power and the danger of corruption, and therefore it is right to include in the Basic Law the principle of limiting a prime minister’s tenure,” Sa’ar said.

Sa’ar was a longtime member of Netanyahu’s Likud party and a years-long opponent of the former prime minister until 2020, when he quit to form “New Hope” prior to the 2021 national election.

