Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A bill that would force domestic abusers who are under restraining orders to wear a tracking device passed its first reading in the final session of the 24th Knesset.

The vote came Monday afternoon as the Knesset plenum met for its final session before lawmakers left on recess.

The Electronic Bracelet Bill, as it is called, was proposed by the government but was also attached to five other similar bills from across the political spectrum.

“Today we took a significant step on the path to fixing society, and helping women who are victims of domestic violence,” Labor MK Naama Lazimi said. “In a reality where every few weeks a woman is murdered, we have an obligation to do all we can to keep them safe.”

The issue of when — or if — the Knesset plenum will reconvene prior to the next round of national elections is to be decided by an “Agreements Committee” since the parliament is in recess, and/or by a request from either the government or a minimum of 25 MKs.

The committee is comprised of one Knesset member from the coalition and one lawmaker from the opposition.