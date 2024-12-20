Photo Credit: llustration of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. December 19, 20Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90

Interceptor fragments from the Houthi missile attack overnight Wednesday were found on the grounds of Israel’s parliament complex in Jerusalem.

Footage of Iranian missiles targeting the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. This doesn’t end well for Iran. pic.twitter.com/vZmlzyyxrJ — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) April 14, 2024

Advertisement





Guards located the debris during a routine search of the area. There were no injuries or damage from the impact and the pieces were removed by police sappers.

No air-raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem during the attack, which was also the case in Modi’in, a city located roughly halfway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where its mayor said on Thursday that shrapnel from the missile interception impacted in two places, causing minor damage.

Two fragments of an interceptor were found outside the Knesset compound, no damage was caused. pic.twitter.com/9mzFMjFTRx — Israel War HQ (@IsraelWarHQ) December 19, 2024

No injuries reported in the Modi’in incident; Mayor Haim Bibas asked the IDF Home Front Command why no air-raid alerts were heard.

An elementary school in the Ramat Efal neighborhood of Ramat Gan, just east of Tel Aviv, suffered severe damage when the missile warhead exploded following the interception, the IDF said. According to the city’s mayor, the impact caused a partial collapse of the school’s central building, prompting the cancellation of classes for the day. No injuries were reported.

Security forces were looking into damage caused by falling shrapnel in additional areas.

Share this article on WhatsApp: