Photo Credit: courtesy, Michael Katz

The first-ever Iranian opposition leader to address the Knesset, Vahid Beheshti, urged lawmakers at a meeting of the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus (KIVC) “not to be afraid” to attack bases in Iran.

Beheshti, who is based in London, rose to prominence after completing a 72-day hunger strike followed by a sit-in last month. He called on the British government to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terror organization.

The Iranian opposition leader’s address came as ministers, Knesset members, security, diplomatic and political leaders presented “day after” plans and spoke about how to turn a victory on the battlefield into something more permanent.

“Soon you will have to deal with the elephant in the room, which is the Iranian government, and you should not be afraid of attacking Iranian bases in Iran, Beheshti said. “This is the only language they understand.

“The good news is that you have an army of 80 million Iranians who are thirsty for freedom and democracy, who since 2009 have been trying to overthrow the government but have not yet succeeded, because of the barbaric violence of the Iranian regime. If you support the Iranian people, you will see how they will lower the head of the octopus and we will all experience peace.”

Beheshti, who said the Iranian government is at its weakest point in 44 years, claimed the ayatollahs were indeed informed of the October 7th attack in advance, in direct contradiction to military analysts who say Tehran was caught by surprise.

“They thought that after the terrible attack, they would achieve a total ceasefire within two months, but it did not happen. Help us overthrow the government, try to imagine what the Middle East would look like without the Iranian government, just imagine,” Beheshti urged.

The KIVC, created in 2017 includes Knesset members from both the coalition and opposition and is assisted by the Middle East Forum’s Israel Victory Project.

The Israel Victory Project (IVP), created in 2015, seeks to steer Israeli policy toward backing a victory over longstanding violent Palestinian Authority rejectionism to resolve the conflict that has stretched on for more than a century by seeking to Palestinian Authority Arabs that the Jewish State is permanent by drawing on Israel’s earlier successful strategy of deterrence.