Photo Credit: PMW
PA child terrorists brandishing automatic rifles lead Fatah’s anniversary parade as seen on the official Fatah Facebook page., according to Palestinian Media Watch,

In a vote of 55 to 33 – out of 120 – the Knesset voted final passage on a new law that will allow courts to sentence terrorists under the age of 14 to prison. Terrorists between the ages of 12-14 who are sentenced to prison for acts of murder will remain in a locked residence until they are transferred to prison at the age of 14.

Also, it was proposed that said minor poses a danger or harms others – it will be possible to order his transfer to detention for fixed periods.

Video of a 13-year-old terrorist opening fire on people in the City of David in 2023. Two people were wounded in the attack:
Advertisement


This article is based on content by TPS.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article‘Here We Go, Another One’: 13-Year-Old Chabad Boy Assaulted in Crown Heights
Next articleTrump 2.0: Pompeo, Friedman Among Foated Appointees
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR