Photo Credit: PMW

In a vote of 55 to 33 – out of 120 – the Knesset voted final passage on a new law that will allow courts to sentence terrorists under the age of 14 to prison. Terrorists between the ages of 12-14 who are sentenced to prison for acts of murder will remain in a locked residence until they are transferred to prison at the age of 14.

Also, it was proposed that said minor poses a danger or harms others – it will be possible to order his transfer to detention for fixed periods.

Video of a 13-year-old terrorist opening fire on people in the City of David in 2023. Two people were wounded in the attack:

הפיגוע הבוקר בעיר דוד ממצלמות אבטחה pic.twitter.com/R3NDoRbpTP — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 28, 2023

Advertisement





This article is based on content by TPS.

Share this article on WhatsApp: