(Israel Hayom via JNS) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to soon begin selecting the members of his new cabinet. Final decisions are anticipated in the coming weeks, with several candidates being vetted for multiple positions simultaneously.

In a wide-ranging interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last month, Trump declared that his “biggest mistake” during his first term was hiring “bad people, or disloyal people.” The former president effectively acknowledged that it was these errors that led to an exceptionally high turnover rate among senior administration officials.

Several senior officials who departed or were dismissed afterward became vocal critics of Trump. Former national security advisor John Bolton published a highly critical memoir about his tenure, for example. For his upcoming term, Trump intends to place significantly greater emphasis on personal loyalty when it comes to staff selection.

According to multiple sources and reports in American media outlets, the State Department leadership is likely to be chosen from among three contenders: former national security advisor Robert O’Brien, Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. For the crucial position of U.S. ambassador to Israel, sources indicate David Friedman, who maintains a decades-long relationship with the president-elect and served in the same role during Trump’s first term, is being strongly considered for reappointment.

Former U.S. ambassador Richard Grenell, who served as Trump’s envoy to Germany, has emerged as a leading candidate for national security advisor. The defense secretary position has drawn three prominent candidates: former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. For the Department of Homeland Security leadership, former immigration and customs enforcement director Tom Homan, former acting secretary Chad Wolf and Rep. Mark Green are under consideration. Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe and Sen. Mike Lee lead the field of candidates for attorney general.

For White House chief of staff, the highest-ranking position within the president’s inner circle, veteran political strategist Susie Wiles has emerged as the leading candidate. Wiles, widely credited as the mastermind behind Trump’s recent election victory, may be joined in the senior leadership team by former Trump White House official Brooke Rollins, who is also under consideration for the role.

The treasury secretary position has attracted five high-profile candidates: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, though sources indicate uncertainty about his willingness to accept; former Soros Fund Management executive Scott Bessent; hedge fund manager John Paulson; Fox News commentator Larry Kudlow and former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, who served during Trump’s first term.

Sources close to the transition process emphasize that these selections remain fluid, noting Trump’s penchant for last-minute decisions and willingness to reverse course. His decisive election victory has significantly expanded his options for filling these crucial positions, an advantage the president-elect appears poised to leverage fully.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

