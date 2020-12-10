<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-G7XzsvDmDo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was joined by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Thursday evening in lighting the first candle of Chanukah at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The prime minister spoke about the historic breakthrough achieved earlier in the day with the agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco that was brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement



“Everybody knows the tremendous friendship shown by the kings of Morocco and the people of Morocco to the Jewish community there,” Netanyahu said. “And hundreds of thousands of these Moroccan Jews came to Israel, and they form a human bridge between our two countries and our two peoples, of sympathy respect, of fondness and love. I think that this is the foundation on which we can now build this peace.”