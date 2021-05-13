Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

Officials in Kyiv and Jerusalem will hold additional joint interagency activities aimed at standardizing documents regarding the COVID-19 vaccination passports of their respective nationals, the two countries agreed on Tuesday during an online meeting between the Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko and Head of the International Relations Department of the Health Ministry of Israel Asher Salmon, with the participation Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv reported.

“Much attention is paid to the issue of mutual recognition of official COVID-19 vaccination certificates-vaccination passports,” the embassy said in a statement. “In this context, it was agreed to hold additional joint interagency activities aimed at standardizing documents and providing appropriate technical support for their recognition.”

Advertisement



The parties discussed ways to work together on the COVID-19 vaccination of vulnerable populations, and compared notes in preparation for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Ukraine, in September.