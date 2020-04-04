Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

After numerous members of the medical staff at an old age home in Bnei Brak contracted coronavirus, United Hatzalah medical teams were asked to provide care for approximately 50 residents who live in the home. Volunteers from the Bnei Brak chapter of United Hatzalah answered the call.

Effi Feldman who runs the organization’s Bnei Brak chapter said:

“After we were contacted by the social services department and the Ministry of Defense we spoke to a United Hatzalah volunteer who manages a different old age home and agreed to manage the medical care in this one as well. Our volunteers worked tirelessly over the course of Shabbat under the leadership of United Hatzalah EMT Gilad Hadari who came from Elon Moreh especially to help manage the home. The volunteers provided medical care and assisted all of those who needed medication to make sure that they received everything they needed. Our teams will be maintaining their care at the home until another solution can be found to replace the lack of proper medical teams at the home.”

Yisrael Alter, Deputy Chapter Head of United Hatzalah in Bnei Brak added:

“Our work at the old age home comes on top of our volunteers providing continuing humanitarian and medical assistance to the elderly and those in isolation who according to the Ministry of Health guidelines cannot leave their homes. Our volunteers are bringing food and medicines to people across the city around the clock.”