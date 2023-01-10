Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from his Knesset office, appeared before AIPAC leaders and some 1,000 pro-Israel activists by videoconference on Monday, and thanked them for supporting the State of Israel and strengthening ties with the US.

The Prime Minister also held an open conversation with AIPAC President Betsy Korn in the context of which he discussed Iran, expanding the circle of peace and US-Israel relations.

Advertisement







Regarding Iran, Netanyahu said that people are seeing the regime’s internal repression of the people, as well as the executions of those demonstrating for freedom.

The Prime Minister said, “So now, because of the brave men and women of Iran, the entire world sees what we’ve been talking about, that this is a terrible, repressive, terrorist regime.”

He added, “It’s time to close ranks between Israel and the United States – and others. And I look forward to discussing this issue with President Biden and his team. I think there is more of a meeting of the minds today than there has ever been.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that he is working to expand the circle of peace and explained that he is optimistic because Arab leaders have changed their views regarding Israel and now see us partners, not enemies.

Netanyahu received a standing ovation from the conference attendees.

ראש הממשלה נתניהו החל לפני זמן קצר תדרוך בשיחת וידאו להנהלת איפאק ופעילים מובילים של הארגון. קבלת הפנים, איך לומר, לא ממש מתיישבת עם התחזיות כל אובדן תמיכת היהדות האמריקנית… עוד פרטים בהמשך. pic.twitter.com/TsuakZxIES — Ariel Kahana אריאל כהנא (@arik3000) January 9, 2023