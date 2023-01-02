Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

US News and World Report magazine has ranked Israel as the tenth most powerful nation in the world on its 2022 annual list.

In overall rankings, Israel reached #37 – a drop of seven points from 2021. The Jewish State ranked highest on power, “movers,” entrepreneurship, “agility” and heritage.

Advertisement







Israel ranked in the top 20 in “green living,” “invest in,” and education.

The one and only Jewish State has played a large role in global affairs despite its small size, the news outlet notes, with a strong economy and landmarks of significance to several religions.

Israel’s advanced market economy includes exports of cut diamonds, high-technology equipment and pharmaceuticals, and is “highly developed” in terms of life expectancy, education, per capita income and other human development index indicators.

However, the news outlet commented that Israel “also has one of the most unequal economies in the Western world, with significant gaps between the rich and poor.”

Israel’s GDP for 2022 was $482 billion, with a GDP per capita, PPP, of $43,722. The population of the Jewish State as of December 31, 2022 was 9,364,000.

The country is “persistently plagued by terrorism threats” and has been accused by human rights groups of “abuses” in the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian Authority, the news outlet noted, quietly side-stepping the Palestinian Authority’s blatant public and financial encouragement and support of those who attack and and try to murder their Israeli neighbors.

The magazine points out in the introduction to the ranking that the world’s most powerful countries “also are the ones that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns.”

The ranking is comprised of an equally weighted average of scores from five country attributes: leader, economic influence, political influence, strength of international alliances and military strength.

First on the list was the United States, considered the world’s most dominant economic and military power. China is second, and Russia is listed third.

The list of the world’s top 10 most powerful nations follows.

1. United States

2. China

3. Russia

4. Germany

5. United Kingdom

6. South Korea

7. France

8. Japan

9. United Arab Emirates

10. Israel