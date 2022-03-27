Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot
Security camera footage of the robbery of a gas station in the town of Neve Zohar, in the Dead Sea area, March 25, 2022.

Israel Police on Friday night arrested a suspect in the robbery of a gas station in the town of Neve Zohar, in the Dead Sea area.

On Saturday night, it was revealed that the suspect in the robbery is a 20-year-old IDF soldier, who lives in the Bedouin community in the Negev.

The suspect was arrested after a chase by the Arad police. The officers found in his vehicle the property he had allegedly robbed.

