Israel Police on Friday night arrested a suspect in the robbery of a gas station in the town of Neve Zohar, in the Dead Sea area.

On Saturday night, it was revealed that the suspect in the robbery is a 20-year-old IDF soldier, who lives in the Bedouin community in the Negev.

The suspect was arrested after a chase by the Arad police. The officers found in his vehicle the property he had allegedly robbed.

פרסום ראשון: החשוד בביצוע שוד בתחנת דלק באזור ים המלח – חייל תושב הפזורה | תיעוד@Itsik_zuarets @roysharon11 pic.twitter.com/f2OjYmCGNw — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 26, 2022