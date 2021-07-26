Photo Credit: Ayman Subah / Nature and Parks Authority

Tens of thousands of Israelis traveled over the weekend to Ein Hardalit, one of the westernmost springs of Nahal Kaziv, the largest and richest body of water in the Western Galilee. They left behind an estimated 4.5 cubic meters (130,000 bushels) of garbage in the preserve area and the open areas of the local council.

Disturbing documentation obtained by the Nature and Parks Authority from one of the hikers in the open area outside the nature preserve shows a lot of food waste and disposable utensils left by visitors and hikers in the parking lot, ignoring trash can located in the parking lot.

Advertisement



Beyond the damage to the scenic beauty of the area and the harm to the experience of visiting travelers, this waste becomes an environmental and ecological hazard that harms the local springs, plant species, and wildlife. Wildlife often dies by suffocating after being trapped in plastic boxes and open tin cans.

The human waste that’s regularly available to wildlife may alter animal behavior and also lead to the proliferation of erupting species such as wild boars and jackals that currently proliferate in northern communities such as the city of Haifa.

In nature and especially in open areas where there are no cleaning and supervision services on a regular and frequent basis, the public must take responsibility and commit to taking their waste home at the end of the visit and not leave it in the open.

It’s the only way to keep nature healthy and beautiful.

On Sunday, inspectors from the Nature and Parks Authority arrived in the area, cleaned, and collected the trash. Help keep nature clean and healthy – throw your trash in the bins at the end of your trip.