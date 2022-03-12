Photo Credit: http://www.president.gov.ua/ Wikimedia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes Israel can play an important role in helping his country reach a ceasefire with Russia.

Speaking on Saturday at a news briefing held in a secret location in Kiev, Zelensky said in response to a question from a Haaretz reporter that he believes it will be difficult, if not impossible, to reach an “understanding” at talks held in Russia, Ukraine, or in Belarus – where negotiations have been held up to this point.

“We generally support mediation by anyone,” he said, “but I wouldn’t call Prime Minister [Naftali] Bennett ‘anyone.’ You can play an important role because Israel is a country with a rich history.”

Noting that Ukrainian immigrants were among the founders of the reborn State of Israel, Zelensky cited that as one reason “to have such mediation.”

Pessimistic about the chances for success at talks held in Belarus – as well as in Ukraine or Russia – Zelensky said, “These are not places where we can come to any understandings on ending the war. I’m not talking about technical meetings, but meetings between leaders. I believe Israel can be such a place, especially Jerusalem. I think so, and I said this to Bennett,” he said.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky told Israel’s Channel 12 News in an interview that the idea is not new.

“The idea to hold a summit in Jerusalem has also been raised before,” Brodsky said. “If it can contribute, I think we of course must agree and take the idea forward.”

But, he added, “The question is not really where, but what. If we get to the ‘what,’ then of course there can be a meeting in Jerusalem. There can be a meeting anywhere, but Jerusalem has symbolic significance, and I think President Zelensky is referring precisely to that significance.”

Brodsky said Jerusalem’s significance stems from its status as a “city of all the faiths. A city where individuals and people of different faiths live in coexistence. A city that is equally important for Ukrainians and Russians.”