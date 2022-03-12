Photo Credit: http://www.president.gov.ua/ Wikimedia
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, official portrait

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes Israel can play an important role in helping his country reach a ceasefire with Russia.

Speaking on Saturday at a news briefing held in a secret location in Kiev, Zelensky said in response to a question from a Haaretz reporter that he believes it will be difficult, if not impossible, to reach an “understanding” at talks held in Russia, Ukraine, or in Belarus – where negotiations have been held up to this point.

Advertisement

“We generally support mediation by anyone,” he said, “but I wouldn’t call Prime Minister [Naftali] Bennett ‘anyone.’ You can play an important role because Israel is a country with a rich history.”

Noting that Ukrainian immigrants were among the founders of the reborn State of Israel, Zelensky cited that as one reason “to have such mediation.”

Pessimistic about the chances for success at talks held in Belarus – as well as in Ukraine or Russia – Zelensky said, “These are not places where we can come to any understandings on ending the war. I’m not talking about technical meetings, but meetings between leaders. I believe Israel can be such a place, especially Jerusalem. I think so, and I said this to Bennett,” he said.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky told Israel’s Channel 12 News in an interview that the idea is not new.

“The idea to hold a summit in Jerusalem has also been raised before,” Brodsky said. “If it can contribute, I think we of course must agree and take the idea forward.”

But, he added, “The question is not really where, but what. If we get to the ‘what,’ then of course there can be a meeting in Jerusalem. There can be a meeting anywhere, but Jerusalem has symbolic significance, and I think President Zelensky is referring precisely to that significance.”

Brodsky said Jerusalem’s significance stems from its status as a “city of all the faiths. A city where individuals and people of different faiths live in coexistence. A city that is equally important for Ukrainians and Russians.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUkraine’s Ambassador to Israel Petitions High Court Against Refugee Policy, Interior Minister Shaked
Next articleIsrael, Ukraine Both Deny Reports Bennett Urged Zelensky to Take Putin’s Deal
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...