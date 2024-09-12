Photo Credit: courtesy, Agudath Israel

Orthodox Jewry in the US is celebrating the passage this week of a national scholarship tax credit bill in the Congressional House Ways and Means Committee.

The bill, H.R. 9462, would provide $5 billion in scholarships to cover the expenses of families whose children attend public and private schools.

Agudath Israel welcomed the committee’s passage of “The Educational Choice for Children Act of 2024 (ECCA),” nothing the model is already operating successfully in more than 20 states across the country.

The bill allows a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for taxpayers who contribute to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGO) which then provide scholarships for a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.

Agudath Israel said it played a key role in the crafting and promotion of this legislation, working with sponsors and coalition partners for years. The organization most recently submitted a memo of support for the measure and generated thousands of letters of support from constituents across the country.

The House Ways and Means Committee’s approval of the proposal clears the way for the bill to be brought to the floor of the House.

“We thank the 23 members of the Ways and Means Committee who voted with families today and we encourage their colleagues on both sides of the aisle to follow their lead and support this important legislation on the floor of the House.” said Rabbi Avi Schnall, Agudath Israel’s Director of Federal Education Affairs.

