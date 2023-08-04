Photo Credit: Beyond My Ken via Wikimedia Commons

A former chief of staff to one of New York City’s leading prosecutors will face scrutiny as an investigation begins into accusations of discrimination, abusive behavior, improper use of state resources and bigoted statements.

Brooklyn’s District Attorney Eric Gonzalez told his staff in an internal memo that he and they “need to do more” after the New York Post reported last week that staffers said the recently promoted “confidential executive ADA” Maritza Ming, 51, had engaged in a range of unprofessional acts, some which might place her in legal jeopardy.

Ming is accused of calling her Jewish co-workers “privileged,” claiming that there were “too many Jews in power.” Other allegations include bullying, insults, using profanity, trying to start a fistfight at a retirement party and ordering others to do personal errands. This range of conduct allegedly inspired many in the office to resign.

DA spokesperson Oren Yanivhas dismissed the claims of a potential physical fight as “categorically false” and described the complaints as “meritless office gossip.”

Employees for Gonzalez said they were afraid to report the abuse since those who handled Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) cases reported to Ming.

The District Attorney, responding in his memo, stated that “change is needed to address” the problem. He said he would bring in an outside consultant and that future officers focusing on discrimination claims would report directly to him.

Ming currently receives a salary of $210,000. Two EEO investigations started over Ming’s alleged behavior against Jews. One was closed without finding a violation; the other remains pending.