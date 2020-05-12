Photo Credit: Screenshot from a tweet by Belaaz.

The NYPD arrested Paulo and Clelia Pinho, 35 and 46 respectively, of Queens, at 8:30 PM, Sunday, for trying to rip off the face masks of three Chassidic men in Williamsburg, NYC. The couple was shouting anti-Semitic slurs and accused the Jews of spreading the coronavirus. The incident took place at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Ross Street.

According to Police, Paulo and Clelia got out of their cars, started shouting anti-Semitic curses as well as, “You’re the reason why we’re getting sick,” and attacked the three men, trying to grab their face masks.

?? — WILLIAMSBURG: Two antisemites were arrested moments ago after they assaulted Jews while ripping off their masks on the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/cW5u0AYT3b — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) May 11, 2020

Police arrived at the scene in response to an emergency 911 call made by the couple, who reported being surrounded b y a large crowd. According to the NYPD, a patrol of the Shomrim volunteer watch group detained the couple and handed them over to Police.

The couple were treated for injuries they sustained while being subdued by the Shomrim, the NYPD said.

According to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office, the couple were not arraigned on Monday morning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the attack on the Jewish pedestrians was unacceptable: “We don’t accept bias in New York City,” he said in his Tuesday morning tweet. “Any act of hate crime, we pursue it.” He also tweeted: “We take hate crimes extremely seriously, and we will bring all perpetrators to justice.”

But, of course, it was the Mayor who led the anti-Semitic charge back on April 29, when he attacked Williamsburg Jews who participated in a Police-approved funeral, and ignored the thousands of New Yorkers who crowded together that same day to watch the Air Force flyover. So, thank you, Mr. Mayor, for the heartfelt words.

My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020