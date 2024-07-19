Photo Credit: Deelisch08 / Flickr
Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), responded on social media to news reports that there is U.S. intelligence that Iran is trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“Are you sure this is not an Israeli plot to ignite another war between the U.S. and other countries in the Middle East at its behest?” Awad wrote on Tuesday.

Jason Greenblatt, a former Middle East envoy in the Trump White House, noted that CAIR is a nonprofit. “What kind of crazy, irresponsible talk is this?” he wrote. “The U.S. government should immediately investigate CAIR’s tax-exempt status.”

Michael Dickson, executive director of the StandWithUs Israel office, wrote that the CAIR leader “shills for Iran, avowed enemy of the U.S., with this vile conspiracy theory about a threat to former President Trump.” He added that Awad said in a speech that he was “happy” on Oct. 7 after Hamas’s terror attack.

The White House invited CAIR to be an adviser to its national strategy for combating antisemitism before removing the group in December.

