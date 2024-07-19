Photo Credit: Deelisch08 / Flickr

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), responded on social media to news reports that there is U.S. intelligence that Iran is trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“Are you sure this is not an Israeli plot to ignite another war between the U.S. and other countries in the Middle East at its behest?” Awad wrote on Tuesday.

Are you sure this is not an Israeli plot to ignite another war between the US and other countries in the Middle East at its behest?https://t.co/6rKm3VLHIc — Nihad Awad (@NihadAwad) July 16, 2024

Jason Greenblatt, a former Middle East envoy in the Trump White House, noted that CAIR is a nonprofit. “What kind of crazy, irresponsible talk is this?” he wrote. “The U.S. government should immediately investigate CAIR’s tax-exempt status.”

.@NihadAwad is Executive Director of @CairNational – a tax-exempt organization. What kind of crazy, irresponsible talk is this? The US government should immediately investigate Cair’s tax-exempt status. https://t.co/FTEud6GvHd — Jason D. Greenblatt (@GreenblattJD) July 17, 2024

Michael Dickson, executive director of the StandWithUs Israel office, wrote that the CAIR leader “shills for Iran, avowed enemy of the U.S., with this vile conspiracy theory about a threat to former President Trump.” He added that Awad said in a speech that he was “happy” on Oct. 7 after Hamas’s terror attack.

The National Executive Director of the Council on Islamic-American Relations (CAIR) shills for Iran, avowed enemy of the US, with this vile conspiracy theory about a threat to former President Trump. This is a man who said he was “happy” on October 7 following the Hamas massacres https://t.co/B3oISDu0LY — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) July 17, 2024

The White House invited CAIR to be an adviser to its national strategy for combating antisemitism before removing the group in December.

