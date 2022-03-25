Security forces arrested an Arab man in his 20s, from the village of Bidiya in the Shomron on Thursday night. The man had previously filmed himself ripping down a Mezuzah from a building’s doorpost, destroying the case with a hammer, and then prepares to burn the parchment that was inside.

He posted the video of his hate crime on TikTok.

The incident reportedly happened in one of the cities in central Israel.

Army and police arrested the man and he will be brought to court.

