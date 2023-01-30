Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli described on Sunday the Palestinian Authority as a “neo-Nazi entity” and an enemy of the Jewish state.

“I see the Palestinian Authority as a neo-Nazi entity in its essence and outlook,” Chikli told Ynet. “We still do not have any peace agreement with it. It is an enemy that is antisemitic to its core, and we need to examine alternatives.”

Advertisement





The Palestinian leadership said on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation,” following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend.

The P.A. blamed Israel for the deaths of “31 martyrs” this month, ongoing “colonial settlement practices,” house demolitions, land annexation, arrests, “ethnic cleansing and apartheid,” the “desecration” of Islamic and Christian holy sites and the “storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The Palestinian leadership said it salutes the “Palestinian people” for its “peaceful popular resistance,” according to the report.

Seven people were killed and three others wounded in a terrorist shooting attack on Friday at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. The next day, a Palestinian terrorist shot and wounded an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.

“The address for this is the Palestinian Authority itself and its leader, an avowed Holocaust denier, who accused Israel of committing 50 holocausts while standing on German soil,” said Chikli in reference to a speech given by Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin last year.

“The blame is pointed at the P.A., where the law states that the more Jews you kill, the more money you’ll receive. The P.A. is the source of terror,” Chikli added.

The Israeli Security Cabinet decided earlier this month to immediately withhold taxes and tariffs collected on behalf of the P.A., in an amount equal to that which Ramallah paid to terrorists and their families in 2022 as part of its “pay-for-slay” policy.

Palestinians in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip held celebrations Friday night after the terrorist rampage in the Israeli capital.

Israeli and Palestinian media reported festivities in Ramallah, the seat of the P.A., as well as in Nablus, Jenin and Hebron.

Video posted to social media showed Palestinians setting off fireworks, engaging in celebratory gunfire and honking horns, and crowds chanting in support of the killing of Jews.