Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Montecruz Foto

A groundbreaking report released Thursday (How a Faculty Network Fuels Campus Unrest & Antisemitic Violence) highlights the astonishing role Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP), a nationwide network of over 100 faculty chapters, plays in escalating antisemitic incidents, fomenting chaos and pushing forward the academic boycott of Israel.

Presented by the AMCHA Initiative, the report proclaims that “Since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, antisemitic incidents on US campuses have reached unprecedented levels. Physical assaults on Jewish students have surged by 2500%, while violent threats, including death threats, have risen by 900%. While attention has largely focused on student-led groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), AMCHA’s new report – which examined more than 100 US colleges and universities with large Jewish student populations in its analysis – uncovers the direct influential and dangerous role played by FJP in driving this surge.”

Advertisement





The researchers have stated, “Our investigation alarmingly reveals that campuses with FJP chapters are seeing assaults and death threats against Jewish students at rates multiple times higher than those without FJP groups, providing compelling evidence of the dangerous intersection between faculty activism and violent antisemitic behavior. The presence of FJP chapters also correlates with the extended duration of protests and encampments, as well as with the passage of BDS resolutions on their campuses.”

HERE ARE A FEW KEY FINDINGS OF THE REPORT:

57 FJP Chapters Were Established on Campuses Most Popular Among Jewish Students: More than 50% of the 103 schools with the largest Jewish populations established an FJP chapter. The ten schools with the most active FJP chapters were the University of Minnesota, NYU, UC Santa Cruz, The New School, University of Pennsylvania, University of Michigan, Columbia, CUNY, Georgetown, and the University of Chicago. FJP chapters were established in response to a directive from the U.S. arm of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), a self-described founding member of the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) which was co-founded by an umbrella group of organizations that reportedly includes Iran-supported Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both designated by the US State Department as terrorist groups and committed to the destruction of Israel. Nearly 90% of FJP chapters used statements to defend faculty’s right to incorporate pro-Palestinian advocacy and activism into their teaching and research under the mantle of academic freedom.

Correlation Between FJP Presence and Violence: Schools with FJP chapters saw a significant increase in physical assaults and threats of violence targeting Jewish students. These campuses experienced a 7.3-fold increase in the likelihood of physical assaults on Jewish students and were 3.4 times more likely to witness death threats and other violent threats compared to campuses without such chapters.

Faculty-Prolonged Protests and Encampments: Faculty members affiliated with FJP were implicated in prolonging protests, with such activities lasting 2.5 times longer at schools with an FJP presence. Encampments, when they occurred, were likely to last 4.7 times longer at these campuses. Faculty on campuses with an FJP group were likely to have been involved in 9.5 times more days of anti-Israel protest activities than faculty on campuses with no FJP group.

BDS Resolutions and Academic Boycotts: FJP groups played a pivotal role in advancing the BDS movement. Divestment resolutions at schools with FJP chapters were 4.9 times more likely to pass. Moreover, academic BDS demands were nearly 11 times more likely to be included in student demands when FJP chapters were present, suggesting faculty are the primary drivers of academic BDS, with students playing a supporting role.

The researchers warned, “The rise of FJP chapters represents a dangerous new front in the battle against campus antisemitism. Faculty members, empowered by the BDS movement, are using their academic positions to organize against Israel and promote antisemitism (often disguised as anti-Zionism) on a scale we have never before witnessed.”

“While our previous studies found that the presence and number of individual academic boycotters were strongly associated with anti-Zionist expression and acts targeting Jewish students for harm, once launched, the FJP groups, which link faculty to each other and a national and international network with a unity of purpose, took on a life of their own. We found that FJP groups made unique contributions to anti-Zionist expression and acts of antisemitism, above and beyond the contribution of individual boycotters,” added the researchers.

Share this article on WhatsApp: