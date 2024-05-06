Photo Credit: Streets of Berlin

President Joe Biden has faced persistent criticism from pro-Hamas demonstrators who dub him “Genocide Joe,” but some of the groups advocating for the murder of all the Jews living “from the river to the sea” are financially supported by influential philanthropists who are staunchly advocating for Biden’s reelection, Politico reported on Sunday, noting that these donors are prominent figures within the Democratic spheres, such as George Soros, David Rockefeller, Susan and Nick Pritzker, and Bill and Melinda Gates (Pro-Palestinian protesters are backed by a surprising source: Biden’s biggest donors).

Two key organizations that are backing the protests at Columbia and other universities come from the extreme Jewish left in the US: they are Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Both receive support from the Tides Foundation, which is tied to Soros and used to be supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to nonprofit tax forms obtained by Politico, the Tides Foundation gave close to $500,000 over the past five years to Jewish Voice for Peace, which describes itself as anti-Zionist (see “Our Approach to Zionism” on JVP’s website). In October 2010, the ADL identified JVP as one of the top 10 anti-Israel groups in the United States. In a September 2010 report, the ADL wrote: “While JVP’s activists try to portray themselves as Jewish critics of Israel, their ideology is nothing but a complete rejection of Israel.”

IfNotNow focuses on an opposition to Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, where the group believes only Arabs should be allowed. Concealed as an opposition to an “occupation,” the group’s views nevertheless mimic the Nazi Lebensraum doctrine by justifying the PA’s and Hamas’s (as well as Saudi Arabia and several other Muslim countries) ban on Jewish entry.

Numerous other organizations participating in pro-Hamas demonstrations receive backing from a foundation financed by Susan and Nick Pritzker, heirs to the Hyatt Hotel empire. The Pritzkers are known supporters of Biden and various Democratic causes, having contributed $6,600 to the Biden Victory Fund just a few months back, and more than $300,000 to his 2020 campaign.

Elisha Wiesel, a Democratic donor who chairs the Elie Wiesel Foundation that fights genocide, asked Politico why the Rockefeller Fund is awarding substantial grants to the Jewish Voice for Peace which blamed the October 7, 2023 massacre on Israel and the United States, and not Hamas.

JVP stated right after October 7 that “the source of all this violence” was “Israeli apartheid and occupation — and United States complicity in that oppression.”

True to their beliefs, JVP members disrupted with cries of “genocide supporter” a Biden fundraiser that was hosted by Late Show Host Stephen Colbert in March.

According to Politico, the Pritzkers appear to have retooled existing groups that receive their funding, turning them against Israel. The Climate Justice Alliance participated in pro-Hamas marches yelling “Genocide Joe.” Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity actively promotes pro-Hamas rallies on its website. And the Immigrant Defense Project joined a protest in Washington where 13 rioters were arrested by the Capitol police.

Kevin Conlon, a Democratic donations bundler, told Politico that after being exposed as supporters of pro-Hamas groups in the US, some of the big donors may hesitate to shell out their money to these questionable activities.