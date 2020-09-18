Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explains why this year is so different from every other, as he wishes Jewish communities throughout the world a “happy Shana Tova.” But he adds a special message as well.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
