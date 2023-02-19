Photo Credit: Global News video screenshot

Bill Levy who resides in a condo in Calgary, Canada, was told by Simco, his property management company, that according to the rules and regulations of his board and the management company, having a mezuza on his front doorpost constitutes an alteration, which is illegal, Global News reported on Thursday.

Levy, who told Global News the mezuza was “part of my soul. I am hardwired. A mezuzah is part of the culture part of the religion,” affixed the mezuza to his door with Velcro.

He recalled: “I made it clear about my faith, and that no holes were drilled, I used sticky tape – and I got an answer back from Simco management. The condo corporation requested its removal.”

“I am offended deeply that in 2023 this nonsense still exists,” Levy told Global News, adding that his neighbors who hang a wreath on their front doors aren’t told to remove it.

Levy hired attorney Roberto Noce who specializes in condo law, and he wrote Simco that forcing his client to remove a religious symbol is a violation of his human rights. The attorney then found out the management company had not been aware that the complaint they received about Levy’s “alteration” had to do with a mezuza, and immediately responded that he is allowed to have it.

The story has two takeaways: 1. It’s always a good idea to hire an attorney; and, 2. Now that Levy knows someone in his condo is after his mezuza, it’s time to switch to crazy glue.